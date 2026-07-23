Harmanpreet Targets World Cup Glory to End India’s 51-Year Hockey Medal Drought

New Delhi: As India skipper Harmanpreet Singh is set for the rare distinction of leading team at the FIH World Cup twice, he expressed confidence that his side is ready to end the 50-year medal drought.

Having claimed bronze (Barcelona 1971), silver (Amsterdam 1973) and gold (Kuala Lumpur 1975) in the first three editions of the FIH Hockey World Cup, it is remarkable that India – one of hockey’s undisputed powerhouse nations – have not returned to the podium in the five decades since lifting the trophy.

India’s only World Cup-winning captain, Ajit Pal Singh, also captained the team twice in the tournament. Under his leadership, the team won a bronze medal in 1971 before clinching the trophy in 1975, which remains India’s only World Cup triumph. And Harmanpreet wants to emulate that feat to end India’s 51-year wait.

“We won an Olympic bronze medal after 41 years (in Tokyo, 2021), and that gave us hope. It’s been over fifty years since we’ve won the World Cup, and I think it’s time for us to end this long wait and create history. Keep supporting us, keep believing in us and we will make sure we do our best every time we take the field,” said Harmanpreet. Having led India to its second consecutive Olympic bronze at Paris 2024, India’s ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet believes the 20-member squad has all its bases covered to challenge its opponents at the coming World Cup.

Drawn in Pool D, India will face England, Pakistan and Wales in the first phase of the tournament, beginning their campaign against Wales on August 15.

Assessing the team’s journey leading into the World Cup, Harmanpreet said, “Our performance in the Pro League, especially in the concluding leg (Rotterdam and London), showed how much we’ve grown as a team. Our training and matches are going really well, and we’re excited to build on that heading into the tournament.”

Head coach Craig Fulton used 33 different players during the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League as he assessed the depth of his squad ahead of this tournament. Although India eventually finished eighth, there were plenty of encouraging signs towards the end of the campaign.

“Consistency is very important for us. We have to perform well and improve match by match, stay focused throughout and avoid mistakes that can prove costly in a tournament like the World Cup. We have to stick to our plans and play as a team,” he said.

Speaking about the biggest area of improvement which will be important in the World Cup, the skipper added, “The important thing is to be clinical in the D (striking circle), whether attacking or defending. If we’re defending, we have to do it well as a team. Our structure and understanding of players with and without the ball is improving, and we are focused on ensuring it continues that way. Besides that, our focus is on making the most of our opportunities, whether that’s a circle entry, a shot on target, a penalty corner or an attacking set-piece.” (IANS)

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