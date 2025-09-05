India Captain Harmanpreet Singh completes 250 International Caps

Rajgir: Hockey India congratulated Harmanpreet Singh, the stalwart drag flicker, on completing 250 international caps when India took on Malaysia in the Super 4s match here at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 on Thursday. Ecstatic on achieving this milestone in front of the home crowd, and receiving his 250th jersey from the team’s chief coach Craig Fulton earlier in the day, Harmanpreet expressed, “This is a very special and emotional moment for me. I have received a lot of love from hockey fans throughout my career so far, and I am grateful for all the support.

“The last few years have been extremely special, not only because we have won the back-to-back Olympic medals but also because I have my daughter coming in for some of the matches and cheering me on. It has been a very memorable journey so far, and I wish to continue contributing to the legacy of Indian hockey,” stated Harmanpreet. IANS

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal to perform at Opening Ceremony of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Also Watch: