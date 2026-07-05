Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell Star as England Clinch Four-Wicket Win Against India

Manchester: Jacob Bethell produced an unbeaten 76 while Harry Brook's breathtaking assault in the powerplay turned the chase on its head as England chased down 191 with an over to spare, defeating India by four wickets in the second T20I in Manchester. With the win, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

Earlier, India had recovered from a mid-innings slowdown to post 190/7, with Abhishek Sharma setting the tone, Ishan Kishan anchoring the middle overs and Tilak Varma providing the finishing kick. However, England's fearless batting eventually proved too strong despite a spirited fight from India's bowlers.

The visitors could scarcely have imagined a better start with the ball. Arshdeep Singh struck with the very first delivery, inducing an outside edge from Phil Salt, before removing Jos Buttler for a duck in the same over as Varun Chakaravarthy held on to a sharp catch at midwicket. England were reeling at 1/2, and India appeared firmly in command.

That advantage lasted only briefly. Brook responded with a breathtaking display of clean hitting, taking Harshit Rana for two boundaries before completely dismantling Arshdeep in the third over. The England skipper hammered 27 runs from the over, striking three sixes and three fours with astonishing timing to transform the complexion of the chase. From 1/2, England rocketed to 38/2 within three overs, swinging the momentum decisively.

India eventually found relief through Axar Patel, whose successful review ended Brook's electrifying 39 off just 15 deliveries. Axar, who also completed 100 T20 wickets during the innings, slowed the scoring considerably alongside Varun Chakaravarthy, allowing India to claw their way back into the contest.

Bethell reached a superb half-century during that assault and continued to dictate terms. Although Harshit Rana removed Sam Curran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his maiden international catch on the boundary, England were left requiring only manageable runs in the final two overs.

Arshdeep, who finished with excellent figures of 3/40 after his dream opening spell, briefly delayed the inevitable, but Bethell calmly guided England home before Jofra Archer sealed victory with two runs off the final ball of the 19th over.

India's innings had followed a similarly fluctuating script. Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, making history as India's youngest T20I debutant, announced himself with two sixes before being stumped for 14. Abhishek Sharma then blazed 43 off 24, while Shreyas Iyer (37) and Ishan Kishan (49) stitched together a valuable partnership after the powerplay.

Brief Scores: India 190/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 49, Abhishek Sharma 43; Sam Curran 3/33, Will Jacks 1-22) lost to England 191/6 in 19 overs (Jacob Bethell 76, Harry Brook 39, Tom Banton 39; Arshdeep Singh 3-40). IANS

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