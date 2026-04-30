Yuvraj Singh prepared me to win big matches for India, says Abhishek Sharma

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma has credited former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for playing a defining role in shaping his mindset and approach to the game, revealing how training under his childhood idol helped him prepare for high-pressure situations at the highest level.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, scoring 380 runs in eight matches to emerge as one of the leading run-getters of the tournament, with three fifties and a century to his name.

Speaking about Yuvraj’s influence, Abhishek highlighted how a training stint during the lockdown proved to be a turning point in his career. “Training with Yuvi paaji was a huge moment for me. I had looked up to him since I was a child. He was my idol. He gave me some guidance early on, but we didn’t have much time together. Then came the lockdown. I think Yuvi paaji saw it as an opportunity to work closely with a few players.

“I was lucky to be one of them. When our camp began, he said something that truly changed my belief. He told me that the training and mindset we were building was not just for domestic cricket or IPL, and not just for playing a few games for India. He said that he was preparing me mentally to win big matches for India, to play impactful innings, and to deliver with the ball when it matters most,” Abhishek told JioStar. (IANS)

Also Read: Bud CC crush Dakhin Kamrup by 167 runs to storm into U-19 Sitaram Chhavchharia semifinals