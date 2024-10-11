Harry Brook, Joe Root’s record-breaking stand  puts England in sight of big win over Pakistan

Multan: Harry Brook became the first England batter in 34 years to hit a triple-century in Tests, as his record-breaking partnership with Joe Root put the visitors on the cusp of a big win over Pakistan on Day Four of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Brook smashed a remarkable 317 and shared a partnership of 454 with Root, who made 262, as England declared their innings at a whopping 823/7, the fourth-highest team total in Tests. Brook and Root also became the first England duo to have two 200-run stands together and the ninth pair from any country to achieve such a feat.

The 454-run partnership between Brook and Root is now the fourth-highest of all-time in Test cricket, as well as the highest-ever partnership in the longer format for England. After England took a lead of 267 runs, they ended Day Four on a high by reducing a crumbling Pakistan to 152-6, with 115 more still in deficit to be covered by the listless hosts, whose woes increased with Abrar Ahmed being hospitalised due to fever and body ache.

The highlight of the day undoubtedly belonged to Brook, whose 317 came off 322 balls, laced with 29 fours and three sixes. He now has the record for the highest score by an England batter against Pakistan - beating Denis Compton’s 278 in 1954. Brook also has the highest score by an England men’s batter in Asia, beating Alastair Cook's 263 v Pakistan in 2015 in Abu Dhabi.

Root’s 262 is now his highest-ever Test score, surpassing the 254 he hit versus Pakistan in 2016. His sixth double hundred saw him go past Cook to be in second spot from England's point of view and be joint 7th on the all-time list of double centurions in Tests.

Root is now the only player outside of Asia to score three double centuries in Asia, surpassing AB de Villiers, Stephen Fleming, Rohan Kanhai, Brian Lara, Graeme Smith and Brendon McCullum, who have two tons each.

The duo’s rampaging efforts along with bowlers, especially Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse, coming to the party with the new ball in the final session made it a grand day of Test cricket for England, while Pakistan continued to sink further in what is already their worst phase of playing the longer format.

Brief scores: Pakistan 556 and 152/6 in 37 overs (Agha Salman 41 not out; Gus Atkinson 2-28) trail England 823/7 dec in 150 overs (Harry Brook 317, Joe Root 262; Saim Ayub 2-101, Naseem Shah 2-157) by 115 runs. IANS

