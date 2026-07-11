Harry Brook, Phil Salt power England to crushing nine-wicket win over India to seal T20I series

Bristol: Captain Harry Brook produced a scintillating 79 not out off just 35 balls while Phil Salt remained unbeaten on 59 off 42 deliveries as England thrashed India by nine wickets with 37 balls to spare in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol, to clinch the five-match series 3-0 with one game to spare.

Chasing a modest target of 159, England lost Jos Buttler early, but thereafter India had no answers as Brook and Salt stitched together an unbroken 151-run stand for the second wicket. Brook dominated the attack with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, while Salt played the perfect supporting role as England raced to 159/1 in just 13.5 overs, winning with 37 balls to spare.

Earlier, India once again endured a batting collapse before skipper Shreyas Iyer rescued the innings with a fighting 80 off 49 balls. Walking in after the fall of early wickets, Iyer anchored the innings almost single-handedly, striking four fours and five sixes. Shivam Dube chipped in with 22, but no other Indian batter managed to make a significant contribution as the visitors finished on 158/7 in 20 overs.

England’s bowlers laid the foundation for victory with disciplined spells. Jofra Archer claimed 2-20 while Josh Tongue also picked up two wickets to ensure India never built any sustained momentum despite Iyer’s resistance.

India’s bowlers failed to defend the below-par total after dismissing Buttler cheaply. Brook seized control from the outset, attacking both pace and spin with ease, while Salt kept the scoreboard ticking as England completed one of their most dominant chases of the series.

The victory gives England an unassailable lead in the five-match series, continuing India’s disappointing tour in which their batting has repeatedly depended on skipper Iyer. At the same time, the bowling attack has struggled to contain England’s aggressive batting lineup. After the first match was abandoned, England won the next three.

Brief scores: India 158/7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80*, Shivam Dube 22; Jofra Archer 2-20, Josh Tongue 2-36) lost to England 159/1 in 13.5 overs (Harry Brook 79*, Phil Salt 59*) by 9 wickets. IANS

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