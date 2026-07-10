Arnav Paparkar’s historic Wimbledon junior run ends in quarterfinals defeat

London: Arnav Paparkar's dream run at the 2026 Wimbledon Junior Championships came to an end after the Indian teenager suffered a 2-6, 5-7 defeat to the United States' Jordan Lee in the boys' singles quarterfinals on Thursday. Despite the defeat, the 18-year-old from Pune scripted history by becoming the first Indian player in 36 years to reach the Wimbledon boys' singles quarterfinals since Leander Paes won the junior title in 1990. IANS

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