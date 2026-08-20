East Bengal edge Sporting Club Delhi on penalties to book Durand Cup final berth in Kolkata

Kolkata: Mohamad Basim Rashid converted the decisive spot-kick to help East Bengal FC prevail over Sporting Club Delhi 5-3 via penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time in the first semifinal of the 135th Durand Cup, booking their place in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. In a tense contest that saw both sides create opportunities but fail to break the deadlock, goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill emerged as the hero for the Red and Gold Brigade, first denying Rodriguinho from the spot during regulation time before saving Juan Sebastian Peña’s penalty in the shootout.

East Bengal will face the winner of the second semifinal between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC, which will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday. IANS

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