Harry Kane Breaks Records; Outpaces Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland

Munich: Harry Kane scored his 100th goal for Bayern Munich on Friday night, reaching the landmark in just 104 matches to become the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a single club.

Kane overtook both Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, who reached the 100 goal mark in 105 matches for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

The England captain, who scored a hat-trick last week in its 4-1 win over Hoffenheim, put Bayern 2-0 up in the 44th minute with a penalty against Werder Bremen, his 18th consecutive successful spotkick in the Bundesliga for a flawless record.

The Bavarians defeated Werder Bremen 4-0 on the night with the other two goals coming from Jonathan Tah and Konrad Laimer.

The 32-year-old England international, leading Bundesliga scorer with 10 goals in Bayern’s five games so far, joined the Bundesliga giant from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. Agencies

