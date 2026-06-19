Harry Kane Equals Lineker’s England World Cup Goals Record

Arlington: Harry Kane has written a new chapter into his England book of records by becoming just the second man from the nation to score ten goals at the FIFA World Cup with his brace in 2026 campaign opener against Croatia.

The Three Lions captain joined Gary Lineker, who recorded his haul across a six-goal adidas Golden Boot-winning campaign at Mexico 1986, before bagging four at Italy 1990.

Kane, who trailed Lineker by two goals heading into England’s World Cup 2026 opener in Dallas, was at the double in the first half, taking him level. He netted his first from the spot in the 12th minute, becoming the first player in tournament history to score five penalties (excluding shootouts), before doubling his tally with a superb header just before the break.

Russia 2018 was Kane’s first global finals, and while England bowed out in the semi-finals, he joined Lineker in scooping the Golden Boot with six goals. Two more followed at Qatar 2022 with efforts against Senegal and France.

Kane is England’s all-time record goalscorer and joint fourth in the list of record appearance makers. The striker was part of the squads who reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the finals of EURO 2020 and EURO 2024. IANS

England’s top WC goalscorers:

Harry Kane – 10 goals in 12 games

Gary Lineker – 10 goals in 12 games

Geoff Hurst – 5 goals in 6 games

Bobby Charlton – 4 goals in 14 games

Michael Owen – 4 goals in 12 games

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