Harry Kane Surpasses Lineker to Become England’s All-Time World Cup Top Scorer

Three Lions secure group top spot

New Jersey: Harry Kane's record-breaking goal after Jude Bellingham's opener helped England to a 2-0 win over Panama at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to secure their position at the top of Group L.

Panama frustrated England in the first half. It was Bellingham who provided the key, holding off his marker and prodding in on the volley from Bukayo Saka's corner after 62 minutes. The England No. 10 then crossed for Harry Kane to head his 11th World Cup goal, one more than previous record-holder Gary Lineker. IANS

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