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Harry Kane Surpasses Lineker to Become England’s All-Time World Cup Top Scorer

Harry Kane's record-breaking goal after Jude Bellingham's opener helped England to a 2-0 win over Panama at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to secure their position at the top of Group L.
Harry Kane
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Three Lions secure group  top spot

New Jersey: Harry Kane's record-breaking goal after Jude Bellingham's opener helped England to a 2-0 win over Panama at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to secure their position at the top of Group L.

Panama frustrated England in the first half. It was Bellingham who provided the key, holding off his marker and prodding in on the volley from Bukayo Saka's corner after 62 minutes. The England No. 10 then crossed for Harry Kane to head his 11th World Cup goal, one more than previous record-holder Gary Lineker. IANS

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane Confident England Remain in Strong Position

Harry Kane
FIFA World Cup 2026
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