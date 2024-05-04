Haryana and Maharashtra win in National Women’s Hockey League 2024-25

Ranchi: Haryana and Maharashtra won their respective matches in the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-25 (Phase 1), at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

In the opening match of the day, Haryana defeated Mizoram 2-1 to bring up their second consecutive victory.

Haryana captain Neelam (28’) converted a penalty corner late in the second quarter to put her team in the lead as the score read 1-0 at halftime. Vanlalrinhlui (39) scored a field goal for Mizoram to equalize and apply pressure on their opponents.

However, a decisive field goal from Pinki (43’) towards the end of the third quarter meant that Haryana would go on to win the match 2-1 as no further goals were scored.

In the day's second showdown, Maharashtra defeated Bengal 2-1.

The first goal of the game came late in the second quarter through a penalty corner conversion from Aishwarya Dubey (29’). The lead didn’t stay with Hockey Maharashtra for too long as Jamuna Ekka (33’) converted a penalty corner for Bengal to equalize early in the third quarter.

Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (54’) scored a field goal in the final quarter to put Maharashtra in the lead once again. They went on to win the game 2-1 after holding on to their lead till the end of the game. Later in the day, Manipur Hockey will take on Odisha, while Jharkhand lock horns with Hockey Madhya Pradesh. (IANS)

