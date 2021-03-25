Haryana, Jharkhand in final in Sub-junior hockey

JIND (Haryana): Haryana and Jharkhand will lock horns in the title clash of the 11th Sub-Junior Men's National Championship here on Thursday.

Haryana booked their place in the summit event with a resounding 7-0 win against Manipur in the first semi-final match. PrikshitPanchal (7th minute, 29th) scored two goals while Jeetpal (15th), Sumit (24th), AmitKhasa (46th), Sukhwinder (58th) and Amandeep (60th) scored a goal each in Haryana's commanding win

In the second semi-final match, Jharkhand beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-1 in a shootout after the regulation time ended in a 2-2 deadlock.

Jharkhand were in control after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from NmitDohdray (3rd) and AbhishekTigga (16th). Uttar Pradesh pulled one back in the fourth quarter with Raza Ali (50th) scoring a field goal. With just one minute left for full time, Shahrukh Ali (59th) scored to level scores 2-2.

Jharkhand goalkeeper DugaMunda saved three of Uttar Pradesh's attempts in the shootout. (IANS)

Also Read: Haryana clean sweep junior national wrestling Championships titles

Also Watch: APCC General Secretary Ranjan Borah quits party







