Haryana leads Indian contingent with 31 athletes for World Para Athletics C’ships

New Delhi: India on Friday announced a strong and diverse contingent of para-athletes from across the country who have qualified for the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from September 27 to October 5, 2025.

Led by star javelin thrower and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil, the team features a powerful blend of experienced medallists and emerging talent. The squad boasts illustrious names such as Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, Hokato, Simran Sharma, Preeti Pal, Navdeep, Dharambir Nain, Pranav Soorma, and many more.

Paralympic gold medalist Dharambir Nain and double bronze medallist sprinter Preeti Pal have been honoured with the prestigious role of flag bearers for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. IANS

