Haryana Open 2024 to get underway from Thursday at Panchkula Golf Club

Panchkula: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India, will be staging the Haryana Open 2024 at the Panchkula Golf Club from October 17-20.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 1cr. The Pro-Am event will be played on October 16.

The field at the sixth edition of the Haryana Open will feature 123 professionals and three amateurs. The leading Indian professionals in the field are PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Angad Cheema, Rahil Gangjee, Shaurya Binu, Aman Raj, Udayan Mane and defending champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu, to name a few. IANS

