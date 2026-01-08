Haryana tops medal tally at 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions

New Delhi: The 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) concluded on Tuesday after 36 days of competition, featuring over 16,500 athletes, 45 events, and two venues across New Delhi and Bhopal, making it one of the largest editions in the championship’s history.

At the conclusion of the National Championship, Haryana topped the medal tally, emerging as the most successful state through consistent performances across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

In the National Championship medal tally, Haryana finished on top with 31 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals to claim a total of 60 national medals. Haryana’s dominance was underlined by strong performances across disciplines, with 13 gold medals in rifle, 14 in pistol, and four in shotgun events.

Maharashtra finished second in the National Championship standings with 24 gold medals, along with nine silver and nine bronze, while Rajasthan placed third with 15 gold, 15 silver and 21 bronze medals, accumulating 51 medals overall.

In discipline-wise performances, Haryana led the rifle and pistol events, while Punjab topped the shotgun competitions, winning nine gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals. Punjab finished fourth overall in the National Championship medal table with 13 gold medals.

Several other states and institutional units delivered strong all-round performances at the National Championships. Madhya Pradesh finished fifth with 12 gold medals, followed by Delhi and Karnataka with 11 gold medals each. Uttar Pradesh and the Army secured eight gold medals apiece, while Tamil Nadu claimed six gold medals to complete the top ten. A total of 33 states and institutional units featured on the National Championship medal table, sharing 473 medals, highlighting the breadth of participation and the strength of India’s domestic shooting structure.

-Overall Medal Tally (National, Civilian, Deaf and Para)

In the overall medal tally, which includes National, Civilian, Deaf and Para categories, Haryana once again finished on top with a total of 105 medals, comprising 40 gold, 30 silver and 35 bronze.

Maharashtra finished second overall with 70 medals (33 gold, 16 silver and 21 bronze), while Rajasthan placed third, also finishing with 105 medals, including 32 gold, 36 silver and 37 bronze.

In the Civilian category, Uttar Pradesh topped the table with 11 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Madhya Pradesh finished second with nine gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals, while Punjab secured third place with nine gold medals, along with four silver and five bronze.

The Deaf National Championship medal standings were led by Maharashtra, who secured six gold, two silver and five bronze medals. Uttarakhand finished second with four gold and three silver medals, while Madhya Pradesh placed third with two gold medals.

In the Para shooting events, Rajasthan topped the medal table with nine gold, six silver, and five bronze medals, followed by Uttar Pradesh (four gold, five silver, and two bronze) and Haryana (three gold, 10 silver, and eight bronze). (ANI)

Also Read: National Shooting C’ship: Asab, Anushka crowned double trap champions