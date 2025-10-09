Head coach Naushad Moosa names U-23 squad for Indonesia friendlies

New Delhi: India U23 men’s team head coach Naushad Moosa named a 23-member squad for the friendlies against Indonesia U23 on October 10 and 13 in Jakarta during the FIFA International Match Window. After a brief training camp in Bengaluru, the Blue Colts landed in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday afternoon. Both matches will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, and will kick off at 18:30 IST.

Moosa took charge of the U23 team on June 1, 2025, when they began their camp in Kolkata, with the long-term aim of preparing the Blue Colts for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, in line with the plans laid out to the federation by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Led by head coach Naushad Moosa, the Blue Colts have regrouped less than a month after narrowly missing out on a historic AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification, as they finished fifth in the rankings for the best second-placed teams (only the top four qualified) despite wins over Bahrain and Brunei Darussalam. Like India, Indonesia also failed to qualify, suffering a 0-1 defeat to Korea Republic in their last match and finishing as the 10th-best runners-up out of 11 groups.

Both matches against Indonesia, being held during the October FIFA International Match Window, will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, and will kick off at 18:30 IST. IANS

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas returns to lead Cadillac’s F1 charge

Also watch: