Heidenheim stun Bayern Munich, Leverkusen one win away from Bundesliga title

Berlin: Bayern Munich gave away a two-goal lead and lost 3-2 to newly-promoted Heidenheim while Bayer Leverkusen edged Union Berlin on Florian Wirtz’s sole goal in the 28th round of the Bundesliga.

The Bayern took the reins from the kickoff and pressed hosts Heidenheim into defence.

With the result, runner-up Bayern sit now 16 points adrift from leader Bayer Leverkusen with six rounds to spare whereas Heidenheim jumped onto the 10th spot.

In other matches on Saturday, Leverkusen moved to within one win of their first-ever Bundesliga title as Wirtz was on target to edge Union Berlin.

Leipzig trashed Freiburg 4-1 after Lois Openda paved the way for the win with his first-half brace.

Relegation-threatened Cologne snatched a vital 2-1 win as last-minute goals from Steffen Tigges and Luca Waldschmidt sealed the deal.

Mainz showed no mercy with last-placed Darmstadt after securing a 4-0 victory and Stuttgart cemented its third spot after beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0.

Already on Friday, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen shared the spoils following a 1-1 stalemate. IANS

