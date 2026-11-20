Wellington: New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls praised India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional bowling on the opening day of the first Test, saying the right-arm pacer put the hosts’ batters under serious pressure with his ability to swing the ball both ways.

Bumrah picked up three wickets for 52 runs as India reduced New Zealand to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a remarkable recovery with an unbeaten 173-run partnership.

“Bumrah was swinging it both ways and putting guys under some serious pressure. It’s a great challenge,” Nicholls said in the press conference after the Day’s play.

Having faced the Indian pacer several times in the past, Nicholls said familiarity with Bumrah’s unusual bowling action offered some advantage, but acknowledged that he remained a difficult bowler to negotiate.

“He’s obviously got a unique action and, lucky enough, I’ve played him a few times, and that gives you a little bit of a benefit. But he’s certainly an incredible bowler in all formats,” he said.

“Today, the way he was swinging the ball both ways was incredible bowling. I’m sure tomorrow morning it’ll be more of the same and another tough challenge,” he added.

Nicholls also acknowledged the quality of India’s bowling attack, which made the most of the conditions in the opening session to put New Zealand on the back foot. “They asked fantastic questions, certainly in that first session. You saw that from the pressure we were under,” he said. IANS

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