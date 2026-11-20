NEW DELHI: Lakshya Sen, who was assured of a spot at BWF Tour Finals 2026 the previous day, beat Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in straight games in the round of 16 of the Hong Kong Open on Thursday.

The Indian won 21-11, 21-18 to make it 12 wins in a row. Gemke put on a good fight in the second game before Lakshya pocketed seven points on the trot to stop the World No. 27 from forcing a deciding game.

Lakshya turned his season around to become a serious BWF World Tour Finals contender after back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and the Japan Masters. In Japan, he defeated Koki Watanabe in the final, a result which proved vital in his bid to become the second Indian after P. V. Sindhu (women’s singles) to qualify for the year-end tournament this season. Lakshya last appeared in the BWF World Tour Finals in 2021, where he reached the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj pulled off a stunning upset, defeating Tokyo Olympic Champion and World No. 4 Chen Yu Fei of China 21-18, 24-22. The World No. 47, initially trailing 5-15 in the second game, pulled off what is the biggest win of her career.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong.

The fifth-seeded Indians, who won two Super 750 titles this year at Singapore and China, put on a clinical show during their 21-19, 21-16 win over Nur and Tan in 42 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag will next face China’s Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi, who beat Japan’s Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi 21-19, 21-17. Agencies

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