Henry returns for West Indies ODIs, Williamson skips series to focus on Tests

Christchurch: Matt Henry returned to the side after the injury as New Zealand announced the squad for for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting at Hagley Oval on November 16.

New Zealand Cricket said that Henry, who missed the final two ODIs against England with a calf-strain, is currently undergoing a pre-planned conditioning and rehab block to prepare for the ODI series and the following three-Test series.

Henry is joined in the squad by paceman Blair Tickner, who retained his place off the back of successive Player of the Match performances in the second and third ODIs against England in Hamilton and Wellington.

Head coach Rob Walter welcomed the return of Henry, saying, “Matt is a vital member of this group and the senior leader of our pace attack, so it’ll be great to have him back around the group for the ODIs and Tests.

“He will be fresh and fit after a good rest, and we know he’ll be raring to go ahead of a big five weeks with the white and red ball.”

Tickner, who was called up to the squad for the first time since 2023, claimed figures of 4-34 and 4-64 and helped steer the team home with the bat in the third ODI in Wellington, as the team sealed just its second ever ODI series win over England.

Walter said Tickner thoroughly deserved another call-up off after impressing in Hamilton and Wellington.

“We couldn’t have asked for more from Ticks against England. He brought plenty of energy and his pace and bounce proved to be a big test for some of the best batters in the world.

“It was pleasing to see him come in at short notice and perform at that level and that’s a testament to the hard work he’s been putting in away from the group,” he said.

Meanwhile, experienced batter Kane Williamson, who has announced his retirement from T20Is, will skip the ODI series, as he focuses on preparing for the Test series starting at Hagley Oval on December 2. Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith complete a six-strong pace bowling group, with captain Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra providing the spin options. NZC also said, “Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring), all remain unavailable due to their respective injury.” (IANS)

