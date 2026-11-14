Henry six-for, Young’s ton helps New Zealand thrash India by 244 runs

Henry claims Rohit, Virat, Shreyas in 1st over: Team India bowled out for 89

Scoreboard

New Zealand:

Will Young c (sub) Kushagra b Yadav 125

Tim Seifert c Kishan b Brar 58

Nick Kelly st Kishan b Patel 4

Dean Foxcroft c Brar b Nabi 8

Finn Allen c Sharma b Patel 41

Michael Bracewell c Dhir b Brar 15

*Mitchell Santner c Kishan b Singh 24

Kristian Clarke lbw b Nabi 22

Kyle Jamieson run out (Kishan) 20

Matt Henry run out (Nabi) 2

Matthew Fisher not out 1

Extras: 14; Total: 333-10 (50)

FOW: Seifert (85-1, 12), Kelly (96-2, 14.2), Foxcroft (125-3, 19.3), Allen (215-4, 30.2), Young (256-5, 36), Bracewell (258-6, 36.5), Santner (292-7, 44.2), Clarke (318-8, 48), Henry (332-9, 49.5), Jamieson (333-10, 50)

Bowling:

Arshdeep Singh 10 0 55 1

Auqib Nabi 8 0 59 2

Gurnoor Brar 10 0 69 2

Axar Patel 10 0 39 2

Kuldeep Yadav 8 0 73 1

Naman Dhir 4 0 29 0

India:

Rohit Sharma c Allen b Henry 0

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Bracewell b Jamieson 5

Virat Kohli b Henry 0

*Shreyas Iyer lbw b Henry 0

Ishan Kishan b Henry 27

Axar Patel c Allen b Fisher 21

Naman Dhir c Santner b Fisher 21

Auqib Nabi c Seifert b Fisher 5

Kuldeep Yadav b Henry 1

Gurnoor Brar b Henry 2

Arshdeep Singh not out 0

Extras: 7; Total: 89-10 (26.4)

FOW:Rohit Sharma (0-1, 0.1), Kohli (0-2, 0.5), Iyer (0-3, 1), Gaikwad (9-4, 5.3), Patel (55-5, 17.1), Kishan (61-6, 20.1), Nabi (66-7, 21.4), Yadav (69-8, 23), Dhir (83-9, 24), Brar (89-10, 26.4)

Bowling:

Matt Henry 9.4 2 27 6

Kyle Jamieson 6 2 12 1

Kristian Clarke 2 0 13 0

Matthew Fisher 7 1 31 3

*Mitchell Santner 2 0 6 0

Mount Maunganui: Familiar foe Matt Henry cut open old wounds as India's much-vaunted batting line-up fell apart in the team's second biggest ODI loss, a 244-run humiliation at the hands of New Zealand in the fourth one-dayer at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Henry's sensational spell yielded 6 for a mere 27 runs as India folded for a sorry 89 (in 26.4 overs) in their chase of 334, logging their second-biggest defeat in terms of margin of runs. India narrowly avoiding their lowest-ever ODI total against New Zealand -- 88, scored in Dambulla in 2010. The pacer brought back memories of the 2019 World Cup semifinal in which he ripped through the top order with a three-wicket burst at Old Trafford to derail India's trophy hopes. This was after Will Young compiled a well-structured 125 as New Zealand produced a near perfect performance here to leave the Indians in shock.

India still lead the five-match series 2-1, and the series-deciding fifth and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

The team's biggest defeat by runs in the 50-over format is still a 245-run walloping by Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 2000.

The pitch was not as demonic as the score-sheet might suggest, except a hint of bounce and movement under the lights. But that was enough for Henry to wreak havoc from the very first over itself.

In the first six deliveries, Henry, who was playing a One-day International after a year, poleaxed India's hopes of mounting a strong chase.

Rohit Sharma was squared up with a rising delivery directed at his body and was caught at slips by Finn Allen. Virat Kohli departed four balls later failing to negate an incoming delivery that disturbed his stumps. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was then trapped in front of the wicket with a quick, straight one.

India's innings was in complete disarray at 0 for three after the first over.

To make matters worse, Ruturaj Gaikwad fell to Kyle Jamieson as India slipped to 9 for four.

A brief period of stability followed as Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel, who was dropped on zero, added 44 runs for the fifth wicket before Matthew Fisher's snorter ended the latter's stay. Henry came back to castle Kishan, and it effectively was curtains for India's chase at 61 for six.

Earlier, Will Young cashed in on two early let-offs to hammer a 108-ball 125, while Tim Seifert struck a blazing 58 off 48 deliveries, as New Zealand posted 333 in their 50 overs. Asked to bat by skipper Shreyas Iyer, New Zealand went well past the venue’s average first-innings total, despite losing four wickets in the last ten overs.

Young’s 125, his fifth ODI ton and first against India, was laced with 14 fours and four sixes, while Seifert’s 58 was studded with six boundaries and three sixes. For India, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi took two wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh and Naman Dhir had one apiece. Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first game on the tour, went wicketless by conceding 73 in eight overs. Agencies

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