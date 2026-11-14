Lakshya Sen Storms into Japan Masters Semifinals with Dominant Win

TOKYO: Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run at the Japan Masters, defeating Japan’s Yushi Tanaka in straight games to book his place in the men’s singles semifinals on Friday. Sen will face Indonesia’ Alwi Farhan next.

The eighth-seeded Indian secured a 21-16, 21-15 victory in 40 minutes, negotiating a tricky challenge from the home shuttler.

Sen led 11-8 at the interval in the opening game. Although Tanaka mounted a mini comeback, the Indian raised his intensity at the right time to close out the game 21-16.

The second game was closely contested in the early exchanges, with the scores level at 4-4. Sen, however, edged ahead to take an 11-9 lead at the interval and maintained his advantage to seal the match with a 21-15 win.

Sen has been in impressive form throughout the tournament. He opened his campaign with a 21-19, 21-18 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen before dispatching China’s Dong Tian Yao 21-8, 21-14 in just 35 minutes in the second round.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals after losing 22-24, 15-21 to Japan’s Koki Watanabe. Agencies

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