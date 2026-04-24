Hernandez’s Stoppage-Time Winner Lifts Kerala Blasters to 2-1 ISL Victory Over Odisha FC

Kochi: A goal each by Victor Bertomeu and substitute Matias Hernandez sealed all three points for hosts Kerala Blasters FC as they secured a 2-1 win against Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

Bertomeu struck in the 12th minute, and Hernández contributed a stoppage-time winner to seal victory for Kerala Blasters.

The win sees Kerala Blasters move up to ninth in the standings with 11 points from as many matches, while Odisha FC remain 13th with six points from eight games. Bertomeu was named Player of the Match for his influential performance. IANS

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