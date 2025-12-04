He’s close; we haven’t ruled him out: Smith hints at Cummins’ return for Gabba Test

New Delhi: Pat Cummins could return as captain of Australia in the second Ashes Test against England, with stand-in captain Steve Smith confirming that the pacer has a chance to make a remarkable comeback for the second pink-ball Test.

Speaking to reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday, Smith revealed Australia still hadn’t settled on a starting XI for the Gabba Test, a day-night contest that gets underway on Thursday.

“A heap of things are on the table. We’ll wait and see what the wicket is like and from there we’ll determine a playing XI,” Smith said.

Cummins, who missed the first Test victory in Perth while continuing to rehab and recover from a back stress injury, rejoined the Australian squad in Brisbane but was not named in the 14-player squad.

“He’s looked pretty good to me, the way he’s bowled in the nets. Obviously games are different intensities, but he’s tracking really nicely; he knows his body well, but we’ll wait and see. He’s close; he’s done everything really well the last little bit,” Smith said of Cummins.

Smith also spoke with The New Ball on SEN, stating, “The coach and Patty and the selectors and all of us want to have a look at this surface and see what it looks like when they cut the grass off. We haven’t ruled him out; he has certainly done really well in the last couple of weeks. He’s bowled beautifully in the nets and is pretty close.”

“I thought he was pretty good in Perth as well. Obviously that practice wicket in Perth was fast and bouncy and any fast bowler would want to bowl with the new ball on that. In the nets out here, he bowled really nicely. He’s tracking along well; I think he’s pulling up well from his bowels. His back is feeling good, so we’ll wait and see,” he added.

With Usman Khawaja ruled out of the second Test, reports suggest that Josh Inglis is expected to receive the nod to bat in the middle order, while Travis Head is expected to open.

Speaking on the potential inclusion of Inglis, Smith revealed that selectors have yet to reach a decision. “It’s going to depend on how we match up. We will know later this afternoon once we see this wicket. He’s a pretty attacking batsman. Did pretty well in his debut in Sri Lanka and has been in pretty good form. He plays fast bowling really well, so if he gets his opportunity, I’m sure he’ll do really well for us,’ he said. IANS

