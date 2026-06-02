Hetmyer Returns as West Indies Name Squad for Crucial Sri Lanka ODI Series

Antigua: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which sees the return of Shimron Hetmyer, who has been reintegrated into the ODI setup as part of CWI’s strategic build-up towards the 50-Over World Cup next year.

CWI said, Hetmyer will join the squad ahead of the third and final encounter.The squad also sees the return of fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who had been sidelined since July 2025 due to a back injury, along with Gudakesh Motie, who missed the series away to New Zealand back in November.

Joseph is in line to play his first internationals since Australia’s visit last year after recovering from a back injury.

The series, scheduled June 3-8 at Sabina Park in Jamaica, comes at the start of a crucial stage in the West Indies campaign for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

Led by captain Shai Hope, the West Indies will also be aiming to extend their unbeaten home ODI series streak to five consecutive victories, with the last triumph coming against Pakistan in August of last year. IANS

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