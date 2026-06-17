HI congratulates midfielder Jyoti on completing 100 international caps at Nations Cup

Auckland: Hockey India congratulated midfielder Jyoti on reaching a significant milestone of 100 International Caps during India’s match against Japan at the FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Jyoti from Haryana made her international debut in 2019 in a bilateral Test Series against Malaysia. Renowned for her strong work ethic and calm presence in the midfield, she has been crucial to India’s international performances.

Throughout her career, Jyoti has competed for India in various esteemed tournaments. She was part of the squad that won bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and contributed to the team securing gold in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi and Rajgir. Additionally, she has participated in the FIH Hockey Pro League and Asia Cup campaigns, among other significant international events, aiding the team’s consistent success over the years. IANS

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