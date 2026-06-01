Thailand, Malaysia and China Seal Spots in 2026 Asian Games Women’s Cricket

Kuala Lumpur: Thailand, Malaysia and China have secured qualification for the women’s cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games after emerging as the top three teams in the qualifying event staged in the city between May 26 and 31. The trio will join the already-qualified teams at the continental showpiece, which is scheduled to be held across Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya in Japan during September and October next year. IANS

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