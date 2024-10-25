High-altitude International Tawang Marathon concludes on high note

4,580 runners participate including 1,199 women

Our Correspondents

Itanagar/Tezpur: In celebration of United Nations Day, the historic high-altitude International Tawang Marathon was held at Tawang on Thursday.

Jointly organized by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Indian Army, this year’s marathon attracted as many as 4,580 participants, including 1,199 women from 27 states across the country and ten friendly foreign nations.

Notably, an 80-year-old runner from Mumbai participated, showcasing the event’s appeal to individuals of all ages.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps graced the occasion by running alongside the participants, highlighting the spirit of unity and collaboration that defined the event, a defence communiqué informed here.

“Thrilled to have participated in the second edition of the #TawangMarathon! Running at 10,000 feet above sea level alongside Hon Union MoS Shri @kamleshpassi67 Ji, Hon Minister Shri Kento Jini Ji, Hon MLAs Smt @tseringlhamubjp Ji, Shri @chombaybjp Ji, and Shri @ZingnuChau Ji and about 4500 participants from across India and the world was an unforgettable experience!” Khandu posted in X after the event.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas, the marathon presented a significant challenge, with runners navigating steep inclines and sharp descents that tested their endurance in the high-altitude terrain.

Beyond being a race, the Tawang Marathon provided an economic and cultural boost to the region.

In the 42 kms full marathon (male), Alamu Tadasa Gido from Ethiopia completed the marathon in 2 hrs 44 minutes 30 seconds while last year’s champion Arjun Pradhan could complete the full marathon in 2 hrs 46 minutes and 04 seconds and the third position was bagged by Tsegaye Molla Adugna by completing his run in 2 hrs 46 minutes 46 seconds.

In full marathon female, Genet Shikur Reshid from Ethiopia became the winner by completing the run in 3 hrs 17 minutes 19 seconds while Anjali Kumari covered the race in 3 hrs 26 minutes 54 seconds to bag the second spot and Bisle Guye Bekaye completed her run in 3 hrs 38 minutes 38 seconds to become the third.

The 21 km half marathon male was completed by Anand Singh Rawat in 1 hour 16 minutes and 28 seconds while Tsetan Namgyal could complete the same in 1 hr 19 minutes and 21 seconds, Kangujam Bikram Meitei completed the half marathon run in 1hour 19 minutes and 28 seconds.

In the 21 kms open category female, Eyerusalem Tase Weldemaryam completed the run in 1hour 30 minutes and 39 seconds while Neeta Patil could complete the half marathon in 1hour 42 minutes 42 seconds and Susheela completed it in 1 hour 43 minutes 50 seconds.

The defense department, under the leadership of Defense Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Atul Sridharan, played a crucial role in organizing the event.

Talking to The Sentinel Defense Spokesperson, Tezpur Lieutenant Colonel Sridharan said that beyond being a race, the Tawang Marathon provided an economic and cultural boost to the region. The influx of thousands of participants and visitors greatly benefitted local businesses, particularly in tourism and hospitality. The event showcased Tawang’s potential as a world-class adventure tourism destination while highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the area, he added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh gears up for the 2nd Edition of Tawang International Marathon

Also Watch: