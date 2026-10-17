High-Performance Sports Science Centre inaugurated in Shillong

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday inaugurated the State’s High-Performance Sports Science Centre at the Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Hall in Shillong, bringing scientific training, performance assessment and integrated athlete support under one roof.

Attended by Olympic gold medallist and Abhinav Bindra Foundation founder Abhinav Bindra, the inauguration marked a step towards strengthening Meghalaya’s sporting ecosystem through science-backed athlete development. Emphasising the need for world-class facilities and expertise, Sangma said, “If we have to compete with the best in the world, we need the best here in our state, whether it is the processes, the technology or the manpower.” The Chief Minister said the government aimed to extend scientific training to grassroots athletes, with similar centres envisaged in Nongstoin, Jowai, Tura and Williamnagar, alongside plans for football centres of excellence and a high-altitude training centre in Shillong.

Operational since September, the centre provides support in strength and conditioning, physiotherapy, nutrition, recovery and performance assessment. It has been conducting tests for athletes preparing for the upcoming National Games, with the services expected to improve performance, reduce injury risks and support recovery. Bindra highlighted the importance of investing in athletes before they achieve recognition, saying, “It is easy to celebrate an athlete after a medal has been won. It is much harder, and far more important, to invest in that athlete before anyone sees their name. That is what true vision looks like.”

Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed underscored the importance of scientific and athlete-centred systems for training, injury prevention and long-term recovery, saying the benefits should extend beyond the upcoming National Games. The initiative forms part of the state government’s broader effort to build a sustainable sporting culture, expand opportunities for young people and help Meghalaya’s athletes compete at national and international levels.

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