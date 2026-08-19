High-stakes India-Pakistan rivalry takes centre stage semis spot beckons

Amstelveen: Few contests in world hockey carry the weight, history and emotion of an India-Pakistan encounter; and when the two arch-rivals meet at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, the stakes could hardly be higher.

The pressure-cooker game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium will decide who stays in the race to the semi-finals as India and Pakistan renew one of hockey’s most storied rivalries in a Pool D clash, knowing that there is little room for error.

The equation is clear for both sides. India currently occupy second place in Pool D with three points, having opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales before suffering a 2-4 defeat to England. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point from their two matches after drawing against Wales and going down 1-4 to England.

According to the format, the top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will remain in contention for the semi-finals, while the bottom two teams will move into the classification matches.

With England having won both their matches and assured themselves of a top-two finish in this pool, the battle for the other spot has come down to the last two matches: India vs Pakistan and England vs Wales. India need at least a draw to secure second place in the pool, while Pakistan and Wales must win to keep their campaign alive.

That makes this game much more than another chapter in an iconic rivalry — it is a decisive contest with the tournament ambitions of both teams at stake.

India will enter the match with a dominant recent record against their neighbours. In the last 10 years, since the 2016 South Asian Games final, the two sides have met 19 times, with India winning 17 encounters and the remaining two ending in draws. Pakistan have therefore not beaten India in a decade, a statistic that underlines how heavily the balance of power has shifted in recent years. IANS

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