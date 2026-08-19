Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian to Smash 100 Sixes in Test Cricket

Galle: Rishabh Pant has etched his name into the history books as he has become the first-ever Indian cricketer to have hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. The star wicketkeeper-batter achieved the milestone during Day 4 of the Galle Test. Coming into the match, Pant had 97 sixes to his name and needed three to reach the elusive milestone. He had smashed one in the first innings when he hit 39 from 62 balls, an innings which had four fours as well. The Southpaw hit a couple of maximums in the second innings to reach the milestone. He smashed Lahiru Kumara for a maximum straight and out of the ground in the first session.

Pant had to wait for quite some time in the second session as he was tested by bouncers from Asitha Fernando and some good bowling from Keshara Nuwantha. He played smart to find regular boundaries before tonking a six off Lahiru Kumara over deep fine leg to get to his 100th six. The shot also brought up his fifty off 53 balls.

While Pant is the first Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes in the longest international format, he is also just the fourth one to bring up a century of maximums. The list is led by recently retired Ben Stokes (138), with former England Test coach and New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum (107) in second. With his 100th six, Pant tied former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, who was the first cricketer to hit 100 sixes, and he ended his career at exactly that number. IANS

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