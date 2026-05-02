Highlanders Eye Strong Result Against Inter Kashi FC in ISL Clash

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC will aim for a positive result when they square off against Inter Kashi FC in their Indian Super League (ISL12) clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

The Highlanders suffered an agonising 2-0 home defeat against FC Goa in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, Inter Kashi come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Punjab FC. Saturday’s contest marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the ISL, although they had played out a 2-2 draw in the AIFF Super Cup earlier this season.

For NorthEast United FC, head coach Juan Pedro Benali will be back on the touchline after serving out a suspension against FC Goa. Benali, 57, expressed that his side is fully focused on the challenge.

“There are three more games in the season, but the most important one is this one. We must bring back the positive winning mentality,” Benali said before adding,

“We need veterans to step forward and bring that experience and calmness on the pitch for the youngsters. It hasn’t been easy, but the group has stayed positive. The youngsters are pushing hard, the veterans are keeping everyone together, and we hope for a good result.” Agencies

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