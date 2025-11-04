Himachal CM announces Rs 1 crore prize money for Indian pacer Renuka Thakur

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday announced Rs 1 crore prize money for Indian pacer Renuka Thakur, who hails from the Rohru area in Shimla district and was part of the World Champion Indian Women’s cricket team. The Chief Minister also spoke to Renuka Thakur over the phone and congratulated the entire Indian squad for creating history by winning its maiden World Cup. He said that he himself watched the semi-final and the final matches, and the Indian team performed outstandingly. “The state is proud of the feat of Renuka Thakur, who has brought laurels to the state globally,” said the Chief Minister. He expressed hope that the girls would take inspiration from her excellent performance and dedication to achieve their goals. IANS

