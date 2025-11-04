Inspiration for generations to come': Virat Kohli lauds India's Women's World Cup triumph

New Delhi: Virat Kohli lavished praise on the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic triumph, calling the victory an inspiration for generations to come. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kohli wrote: “Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind.” IANS

Also Read: Defining moment in their journey: Tendulkar on India's maiden Women's World Cup win