Virat Kohli lavished praise on the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic triumph, calling the victory an inspiration for generations to come.
Inspiration for generations to come': Virat Kohli lauds India's Women's World Cup triumph
New Delhi: Virat Kohli lavished praise on the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic triumph, calling the victory an inspiration for generations to come. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kohli wrote: “Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind.” IANS

