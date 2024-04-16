Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium introduces hybrid pitch technology

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has always been at the forefront of adopting technological advancements in cricket. Recently, HPCA, the governing body of cricket in the state, has taken an exciting initiative to introduce hybrid pitch technology into their practice facilities.

This move will ensure that the practice pitches are of top-notch quality, as traditional surfaces cannot withstand rigorous training schedules and tend to deteriorate quickly, limiting valuable practice opportunities for players.

Based in the Netherlands, SISGrass, is poised to take Indian cricket to new heights with its revolutionary investment in the first-ever hybrid pitch installation in the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. This cutting-edge technology will transform the game by providing a more durable, consistent, and high-performing playing surface. The technology offers players an unbeatable combination of safety, durability, and unrivalled playability.

Talking about the installation, RP Singh, President, HPCA, said, “Dharamshala is emerging as one of the most sought-after stadiums for fans, renowned for its picturesque surroundings and captivating ambiance, and is hosting domestic, international and IPL matches. HPCA has consistently embraced technological advancements in cricket. From our cutting-edge indoor facilities at the centre of excellence to implementing LED lighting and air systems for efficient water drainage, we remain dedicated to elevating the experience for players and fans alike. The arrival of groundbreaking hybrid pitch technology in India signifies a game-changing moment for our national cricket. This innovative approach underscores our commitment to elevating the sport to new heights of excellence.” (ANI)

