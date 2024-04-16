Local Sports

ACA Cricket Academy to face WeRNE in Sitaram Chawchharia Memorial Under 19 Cricket Tournament final

ACA Cricket Academy entered into the final of the 9th Sitaram Chawchharia Memorial Under 19 Cricket Tournament defeating Ankurjyoti in a well contested tie by a single wicket in the second semi final
ACA Cricket Academy to face WeRNE in Sitaram Chawchharia Memorial Under 19 Cricket Tournament final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHAI: ACA Cricket Academy entered into the final of the 9th Sitaram Chawchharia Memorial Under 19 Cricket Tournament defeating Ankurjyoti in a well contested tie by a single wicket in the second semi final held at the Nehru Stadium here today.

Invited to bat, Ankurjyoti bowled out 109 in 38.4overs .

Shraban Kumar Khound top scored with 34 and Varun Jajodia (16 runs) was the other major contributor. Dyutimoy Nath of ACA Cricket Academy bowled a magnificent spell today and picked 5 wickets giving away only 20 runs in his 10 overs. Rupjyoti Das collected 3 for 11. 

In reply ACA Cricket Academy chased the target in 36.1 overs losing 9 wickets. Madhurjhya Gogoi and Pranjal Paul scored 34 and 20 (not out) respectively.

Nishant Singhania collected 4 wickets and Himanshu Saraswat bagged three.

In the final ACA Cricket Academy will face WeRNE on April 17. Earlier WeRNE defeated City Cricket Coaching Centre by 8 wickets in the first semi final held on Sunday.

Also Read: Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament: ACA Cricket Academy win by 6 wickets beat New Star Club

Also Watch:

WeRNE
ACA Cricket Academy

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com