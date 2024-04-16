ACA Cricket Academy to face WeRNE in Sitaram Chawchharia Memorial Under 19 Cricket Tournament final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHAI: ACA Cricket Academy entered into the final of the 9th Sitaram Chawchharia Memorial Under 19 Cricket Tournament defeating Ankurjyoti in a well contested tie by a single wicket in the second semi final held at the Nehru Stadium here today.

Invited to bat, Ankurjyoti bowled out 109 in 38.4overs .

Shraban Kumar Khound top scored with 34 and Varun Jajodia (16 runs) was the other major contributor. Dyutimoy Nath of ACA Cricket Academy bowled a magnificent spell today and picked 5 wickets giving away only 20 runs in his 10 overs. Rupjyoti Das collected 3 for 11.

In reply ACA Cricket Academy chased the target in 36.1 overs losing 9 wickets. Madhurjhya Gogoi and Pranjal Paul scored 34 and 20 (not out) respectively.

Nishant Singhania collected 4 wickets and Himanshu Saraswat bagged three.

In the final ACA Cricket Academy will face WeRNE on April 17. Earlier WeRNE defeated City Cricket Coaching Centre by 8 wickets in the first semi final held on Sunday.

