Himanshi becomes first Indian judoka to grab top spot in world junior rankings

Mumbai: Himanshi Tokas made history in judo as she rose to the World No.1 ranking in the women's 63 kg weight category in the junior world rankings, becoming the first Indian judoka to hold the exalted position in the history of the sport.

In the women's 57 kg, India's Shahin Rajakbhai Darjada is ranked fourth, making it the first time that two Indian athletes are placed in the top five of their respective weight categories.

Himanshi, who gained three places in the list, is perched at the top of the rankings with 610 points as Indian judokas made handsome gains in the latest offering of the World Ranking List issued by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

The 20-year-old Himanshi, who is supported by the Reliance Foundation, surged to the top of the rankings following her triumph in the Asian Junior Championships 2025 last week (September 13). This was her third title this year. IANS

