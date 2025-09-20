Priyanuz Dutta Lahakar secures maiden ITF Men’s Singles title with commanding performance

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two finals in the 1st India Club-International Tennis Federation Masters Tour 100 Tournament 2025 were concluded today at the India Club premises.

In Men’s Singles 40+ final, Priyanuz Dutta Lahakar (IND) beat Rupjit Bharali (IND) with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory. This is his first ITF Men’s Singles title. In Mixed Doubles 35+, Mitali Baruah and Shiv Kr. Prajapati (IND) defeated Kasturi Barua and Rahul Choudhury (IND) on way to win title. The other finals of the competition will be held on Saturday.

Other results of Day 4: Men’s Doubles 35+ Semi-Finals : Ashim Jyoti Dutta & Partha Pratim Dutta (IND) bt Debojyoti Koch & Pratik Vikram Sanghvi (IND) 6- 2, 6-3. Tutu Thapa & Prasurjya Borah (IND) bt Karan Chauhan & Amit Reang (IND) 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles 40+ Semi-Finals: Rupjit Bharali & Samrat Mahanta bt Nitesh Agarwal & Rachit Saboo (IND) 6-0, 6-4. Priyanuz Dutta Lahkar & Shiv Kr Prajapati (IND) (Walkover).

Men’s Doubles 50+ Semi-Finals: Rajeeb Kr Bora & Rajiv Dutta (IND) bt Subhash Kalita & Pratul Saikia (IND) 6-3, 4-6 (10-5). Pallab Kumar Choudhury & Charudatta Ozarkar (IND) bt Santanu Choudhury & Shahnawaz X Zaffar (IND) 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles 55+ Semi-Finals: Rana Bhuyan & Simanta Talukdar bt Subhash Chandra Sharma & P N Tripathi (IND) 6-1, 6-4. Devojyti Borpujari & Hakim Ali (IND) bt Anupam Chowdhury & Nabarun Saikia (IND) 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles 45+ Semi-Finals: Nazneen Rahman (IND) bt Rengani Borgohain (IND) 6-3, 7-5. Babita Mohan Langthasa (IND) bt Madhumita Lahkar (IND) 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles 45+ RR3: Sunumoni Barkataky & Nazneen Rahman (IND) bt Mitali Baruah & Rengani Borgohain (IND) 6-2, 6-2.

