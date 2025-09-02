Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India thrash Kazakhstan 15-0

Rajgir: A goal fest was expected, and a goal fest was delivered by the Indian men’s hockey team in its final group outing against Kazakhstan, winning 15-0 to top Pool A at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Monday.

After two tough matches, India had an easy outing against the 81st-ranked minnow, and the host took full advantage of the occasion, starting from the very beginning and continuing till the very end.

Abhishek started the scoring in the fifth minute, unmarked and all alone at the top of the Kazakh circle to slam home a reverse, and completed it in the 59th.

India went into the first break 3-0 up and, by half-time, it was 7-0, including three penalty corners by three different players. In between Kazakhstan, the lowest-ranked side in the competition, also managed to earn two PCs but to no effect.

Playing its first match of the tournament in comparatively cooler, if equally humid, evening conditions under lights, India barely broke a sweat ahead of its Super 4s clash against defending champion Korea. Agencies

