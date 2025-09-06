Hockey Asia Cup: India women kickstart campaign with thumping win over Thailand

Hangzhou: The Indian women’s hockey team launched their Asia Cup 2025 journey in a dominating way as they defeated Thailand with a commanding scoreline of 11-0 in their Pool B fixture here on Friday.

Mumtaz Khan (7', 49'), Udita (30', 52') and Beauty Dung Dung (45', 54') scored two goals apiece for India while Sangita Kumari (10'), Navneet Kaur (16'), Lalremsiami (18'), Sharmila Devi (57') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (60') also featured on the scoresheet.

India asserted their dominance early on with two field goals from Mumtaz Khan (7') and Sangita Kumari (10') in the first quarter. The second quarter saw India further increasing their attacking intensity with three more goals to expand their advantage.

Experienced forward Navneet Kaur (16') and midfielder Lalremsiami (18') scored two back-to-back field goals followed by a penalty corner conversion from Udita (30') to end the first half on a strong note.

The second half followed a similar trend with India’s constant attacks inside Thailand’s circle as they won four penalty corners in the third quarter through which Beauty Dung Dung (45') scored her first goal in the 45th minute.

The final quarter of the match saw India score five goals on the trot to seal a big win in their opening encounter. Mumtaz Khan (49'), Udita (52') and Sharmila Devi (57') scored through penalty corners while Beauty Dung Dung (54') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (60') scored field goals for their side.

India will next face Japan on Saturday in their second Pool B fixture.

The top two from pool A and B each will advance to a Super 4s pool stage, where the teams will compete in a secondary pool and get ranked from one to four. The bottom two teams from each pool, of the first pool stage, will play for classifications and world ranking points.

The winner of the women’s competition will earn a coveted spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026. IANS

