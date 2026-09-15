Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: India to play Pakistan in Jalandhar on Nov 1

Chandigarh: Punjab is set to script history by hosting the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 for the first time, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday releasing the tournament logo in the presence of Asian Hockey Federation officials.

Declaring the championship as a matter of pride for Punjab, CM Mann said the tournament will bring international hockey to the state from October 27 to November 5. The league stage matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.

The tournament will then move to Mohali, which will stage the semi-finals on November 4 and the final on November 5, bringing the competition to a grand conclusion.

The tournament will feature six leading hockey nations, including India and Pakistan, with the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash scheduled for November 1, Punjab Day in Jalandhar.

“The India-Pakistan encounter on November 1 in Jalandhar will be one of the biggest attractions of the tournament. The match will coincide with Punjab Day, making the occasion even more special for the people of Punjab. India and Pakistan may have their rivalries on the hockey field, but sport has its own language,” CM Mann said. IANS

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