Hockey India announces Rs 3 lakh each to players

Rajgir: Hockey India has announced Rs 3 lakh each to players after the men's team won the Asia Cup following a convincing 4-1 win over South Korea in an exciting final here at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday, with the stadium packed to the brim as locals turned up in large numbers to cheer the home team.

The support staff members of the Indian men's team will also receive Rs 1.5 lakh each. With this win, India have ended the eight-year-long wait to regain supremacy in the continent. India have also qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 in Netherlands and Belgium. IANS

