Hockey India League 2025-26: Tickets for Bhubaneswar leg go on sale

New Delhi: With the Hockey India League 2025-2026 set to return to Bhubaneswar, the birthplace of hockey, on January 17, tickets sale went live on Tuesday at 11:00 am IST. Hockey India has also announced that tickets will be free for fans eager to watch the matches live.

The League will hold its grand finale on January 26.

Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, “As the Hockey India League returns to the hockey hub of India in Bhubaneswar, there is certainly a lot of excitement among hockey fans in the region to come watch their favourite stars live in action. To encourage more fans to come to the stadium and enjoy the thrilling matches, Hockey India has made the tickets free of cost. I believe this will encourage more fans from across Odisha to come to Bhubaneswar and watch some exciting hockey.” IANS

