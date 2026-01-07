Lovlina Borgohain beats Saweety at Elite National Boxing Championships

NEW DELHI: World Championship bronze medallist Pooja Rani and India international Jadumani Singh registered easy wins, while Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and experienced campaigner Amit Panghal were made to work hard to advance at the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, on Tuesday.

This is the first time that the men’s and women’s National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue, with over 600 boxers from across the country participating across 10 weight categories each for men and women.

Pooja (75–80kg) of Haryana blanked Anju of Chandigarh 5–0 to assert her class, while Jadumani (50–55kg) was so dominant against R Parthiban of Tamil Nadu that the referee stopped the bout in the second round.

However, it was not an easy outing for two other established stars. Saweety pushed Assam’s Lovlina hard before the experienced campaigner prevailed 3–2 in a split decision.

In the men’s section, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (50–55kg), representing SSCB, edged past Priyanshu of Haryana by a 3–2 split decision.

Other prominent names which are competing in the Nationals include reigning World Champion Jaismine, World Championships bronze medallists Pooja Rani and Parveen, former World Champion Nitu Ghanghas, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar among women, and World Boxing Cup Finals gold medallist Hitesh and Sachin, World Boxing Cup Finals silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal and Asian Aames bronze medallist Narender Berwal in men’s section.

Each member association has sent a maximum of 10 men and 10 women boxers, while athletes who participated in the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida in November 2025 have received direct entry into the nationals. Only boxers born between January 1, 1985, and December 31, 2006, are eligible to compete. IANS

