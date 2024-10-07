Hockey India name 18-man junior team for Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia

Bengaluru: Hockey India on Sunday announced the 18-member junior men’s team, set to participate in the 12th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

Newly appointed head coach PR Sreejesh will take charge of the team in Malaysia, with Amir Ali serving as captain and Rohit named as his deputy.

India will begin their campaign against Japan on October 19, followed by a clash with Great Britain on October 20. After a day’s rest, India will face hosts Malaysia on October, 22 followed by a match with Australia on October 23.

In the last group stage match, on October 25, India will take on New Zealand and hope to finish among the top two teams in the pool in order to advance to the final on October 26. IANS

