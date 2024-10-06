Inter District School Hockey Tournament: Nagaon, Dibrugarh win titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nagaon emerged champion in the boy’s category of the Inter District School Hockey Tournament held at the Maulana Tayabulah Hockey Stadium in the city on Saturday.

Nagaon dominated the final match against Kamrup (M), winning with an impressive score of 10-1. Jensing Bey led the charge, netting six goals, while Rinku Barmann contributed three and Suraj Thakur added another. Kamrup (M) managed to score once, thanks to Ritik Patir.

In the girls’ category, Dibrugarh secured the title by defeating Kamrup (M) with a resounding 10-0 victory. Manashi Urang and Debika Bag each scored three goals, while Rishmika (2), Lakhimoni, and Sunita Romoni rounded out the scoring.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Department Nabajyoti Basumatary, along with former national hockey players Deepak Bora, Ashok Choudhary, and Nirmal Das.

