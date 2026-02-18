Hockey India name 24-member squad for FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 Hobart leg

New Delhi: Hockey India revealed the 24-member team for the Hobart round of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26, set to be held from February 20 to 25 at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart. This stage of the tournament will feature India, Spain, and the host nation, Australia, ensuring exciting, competitive hockey. After the Rourkela leg of the tournament, where the team faced Belgium and Argentina, attention now shifts to the upcoming Hobart leg. The 24-member Indian team combines experienced players with promising young talent, aiming to improve its performances. Experienced campaigner Hardik Singh, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, has been named team captain. The squad also includes promising young players such as Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, who debuted for the senior team during the Rourkela leg. However, Harmanpreet Singh will miss the squad because of personal reasons. IANS

