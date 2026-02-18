FA Cup, 5th Round draw: Wrexham to host Chelsea; Newcastle face Man City

LONDON: Wrexham will play host to eight-time champion Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup, announced during draw. Wrexham beat Premier League club Nottingham Forest in penalty kicks in the third round and Championship rival Ipswich Town, 1-0, on Friday to reach the round of 16 for the first time in 29 years. Manchester City, the beaten finalist in the last two seasons and aiming for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance, faces Newcastle at St James’ Park in one of two all-Premier League ties.

Arsenal will travel to League One side Mansfield in the fifth round scheduled for the weekend of March 7-8, while Liverpool goes to Molineux to play Wolverhampton Wanderers. Agencies

