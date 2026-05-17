Hockey India Removes U-18 Support Staff Member Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Bhopal Camp

New Delhi: Another controversy has surfaced in Hockey India. A member of the coaching staff for the Indian men’s sub-junior team was removed from the ongoing national camp in Bhopal following allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a report.

This development occurred on the same day India’s U-18 team was set to play Australia at home in Bhopal. Support staff member Sudhir Golla was reportedly asked to leave after complaints emerged against him from the Eklavya Boys and Girls Hockey Training Centre in Morabadi, Ranchi. IANS

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